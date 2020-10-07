Last-minute equaliser as Germany draw 3-3 with Turkey

Germany conceded a late goal to draw 3-3 with Turkey in Wednesday’s friendly in Cologne. Joachim Löw’s side led on three occasions but were pegged back each time, including in the 94th minute by Kenan Karaman.

Löw goes with a 3-4-3

Joachim Löw went with a young side and a 3-4-3 formation, with all the Bayern and Leipzig players in the squad given a rest ahead of the upcoming competitive matches, as well as Timo Werner and Toni Kroos. Emre Can, Robin Koch and Antonio Rüdiger played in front of Berno Leno, with the midfield four consisting of Benjamin Henrichs, debutant Florian Neuhaus, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz. Captain Julian Draxler, Luca Waldschmidt and Kai Havertz made up the front three.

Draxler gives Germany the lead on the stroke of half time

Turkey goalkeeper Mert Günok was on good form, especially in the first half. His first notable save came from a Luca Waldschmidt shot, although the rebound fell to Julian Draxler, who duly converted. His goal was ruled out for offside though (6’). Yusuf Yazici had Turkey’s first decent chance, but couldn’t convert. Florian Neuhaus, the 108th debutant under Löw, couldn’t beat Günok after a quarter of an hour played.

Günok showed his class once again as he denied Brandt’s shot from the edge of the box. The remainder of the first half was fairly quiet, although Waldschmidt again tested out the Turkey keeper.

As it looked like the first half would end goalless, Julian Draxler gave Germany the lead with a nice chip after a tidy through ball from Kai Havertz (45+1’).

Neuhaus and Waldschmidt score their first senior goals

Turkey’s captain Tufan equalised with a nice long-range effort just four minutes in the second half. As the visitors looked to attack more, Germany caught them on the break. A nice one-two between Havertz and Neuhaus resulted in the latter curling home to make it 2-1 (59’).

Despite chances for Brandt (62’) and Havertz (64’), Turkey again found an equaliser. Neuhaus was robbed of the ball, perhaps unfairly, and Karaca kept his cool in front of Leno (67’).

With the game petering out into a draw, Luca Waldschmidt fired home a third goal for Germany in the 81st minute. The hosts couldn’t hold on again though. Düsseldorf’s Kenan Karaman grabbed a late, late equaliser (94’), having also hit the bar with three minutes to play.

created by mmc/dr