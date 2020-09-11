Last home international of 2020 in Ingolstadt

The women’s national side will play their last home international of 2020 in Ingolstadt. That was decided by the German Football Association (DFB) in their meeting on Friday. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will meet Greece in a European Championship qualifier in Ingolstadt on 27th November (kick-off time to be confirmed). That’s followed by the final match of the year in Ireland four days later.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says: “We’re pleased to be the guests of the Bavarian Football Association once again. Ingolstadt is a great place with a modern stadium that has everything you could want. It’s the perfect setting for our final home game of the year and we obviously want to be successful there.”

The international season was disrupted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and it will resume with the European Championship qualifiers against Ireland in Essen on 19th September (14:00 CEST) and in Montenegro on 22nd September (16:00 CEST). The European Championship will take place in England in 2022.

created by mmc/ha