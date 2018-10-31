Lasogga: “I feel confident”

Lasogga: (r.) on scoring four goals in two Pokal games: “It’s going quite well at the moment”

The full-time whistle has blown in Wiesbaden, and Whitney Houston’s ‘I wanna dance with somebody’ can be heard blaring from a jubilant HSV changing room. In the mixed zone, it’s clear that Pierre-Michel Lasogga is in a good mood as well. After Hamburg beat SV Wehen Wiesbaden 3-0 in the 2nd round of the DFB-Pokal, the man of the match responded to questions from the assembled crowd, with DFB.de compiling his answers.

Question: Herr Lasogga, this evening’s match went very well for you. Imagine if you scored two goals in the final in Berlin...

Pierre-Michel Lasogga: That would be nice, yes, but it’s still a long way to Berlin.

Question: You scored a brace in the first round, and now you’ve done it again. Do you think a repeat of this is possible in the round of 16 at least?

Lasogga: Hmm, it’s going quite well at the moment. We can be very relaxed watching the draw on Sunday. Perhaps we’ll even have a bit of luck with it.

Question: What would you consider lucky?

Lasogga: We’ll have to see who qualifies for the next round. There’s still a few more games to come.

Question: Would a home draw be good?

Lasogga: To be honest, playing away wouldn’t be too bad as we’re playing better on our travels at the moment (laughs).

Question: Why do you think it’s going so well for you personally at the moment?

Lasogga: Sometimes you just feel confident, which does every player good. It’s also great as a striker if you can do well and play revolves around you. I’m feeling this sort of confidence at the moment, and you can see that out on the pitch.

Question: How did this evening’s match go in your eyes?

Lasogga: We played a very tidy game and deserved to progress to the next round. You can’t deny that Wiesbaden put up a good fight, and at set-piece situations and corners in particular, they constantly looked dangerous. However, we scored our goals at the right moments and took the sting out of their tails. Of course we’re pleased to reach the next round.

Question: Are you annoyed that the HSV fans set off so many flares?

Lasogga: I’m not annoyed, no, but I was a bit scared at one point in the last half an hour. After the 59th minute, I was thinking: ‘please leave the things alone now!’ The ref went over and the game was halted, and again I thought: ‘We’re winning 2-0, let’s see the game out now.’ Despite that, I’ve got to praise the massive amount of fans that have been supporting us so strongly throughout the week. However, it would be better if they could please leave the flares out of it in the future.

Question: You went up to the fans yourself. What did you say to them?

Lasogga: I said that they should just stop, because they weren’t helping anyone. If the game had been abandoned and we’d been given a loss as a result, we would have looked like idiots. I’m therefore happy that they put the flares away in the end.