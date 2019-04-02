Lasogga scored his fifth and sixth Pokal goals this season to fire his team into the semis.

Lasogga fires HSV into final four

Hamburger SV have reached the DFB-Pokal semi-finals for the first time in 10 years thanks to a second-half brace from Pierre-Michel Lasogga. Hannes Wolf’s side ran out 2-0 winners in the tie at fellow 2. Bundesliga side Paderborn.

Werder Bremen were HSV’s last semi-final opponents, back in 2008/09, but they won’t find out who they face in this year’s final four (23/24thd April) until Sunday evening (18:00 CEST).

Even encounter in the first half

15,000 supporters watched on in a sold-out Benteler Arena, as the two 2. Bundesliga teams fought an even-encounter in the opening 45 minutes. The visitors had the first real chance in the eighth minute, but Bakery Jatta’s effort was cleared off the line. 10 minutes later, loanee Orel Mangala fired into the side netting.

But SC Paderborn also looked to get forward with a quick, direct approach; their first chance coming from a direct Klement free kick (21’). Lasogga had a huge chance to put Die Rothosen in front but was caught off guard by a deflected cross. Meanwhile, Sven Michel forced a strong save from Julian Pollersbeck.

Clinical Lasogga makes the difference

The visitors flew out of the blocks in the second half, forcing Paderborn deep in their own half. Just three minutes after the restart, Douglas Santos fired a low shot inches wide of the post and not long after the deadlock was finally broken when Lasogga rose highest to nod Hamburg in front with a lethal header.

Spurned on by their lead, HSV sought to kill the game off quickly. Captain Lewis Holtby came close shortly before the hour mark, but it was Lasogga once again who a drove a low shot into the back of the net to double the lead.

The hosts refused to give up and gave their all in the pursuit of a lifeline, but HSV defended resolutely to protect their lead and reach the DFB-Pokal semi-finals for the 15th time.

created by dfb/mmc