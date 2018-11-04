Lahm honoured as a 'sporting legend’

Philipp Lahm has been honoured as a ‘sporting legend’ at the 37th Sport Press Ball in Frankfurt am Main. Lahm, who captained Germany to a 2014 World Cup triumph and recently was an ambassador for Germany’s successful bid to host UEFA Euro 2024, received a winged horse trophy made of porcelain in the Old Opera.

“It is a wonderful, but of course also a strange feeling,” said Lahm. “I am thrilled to receive this honour. It is very special.” Alongside Lahm, recipients of the award include Germany head coach Joachim Löw, Michael Schumacher, Boris Becker, Franz Beckenbauer and Katarina Witt. Three time tennis grand slam champion Angelique Kerber was also honoured during the ceremony as a ‘sportswoman with heart.’