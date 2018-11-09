Kuntz names U21 squad for games against Netherlands and Italy

DFB head coach Stefan Kuntz has announced his U21 squad for the last international games of the year against The Netherlands on 16th November and Italy on 19th November. Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) Pascal Stenzel (SC Freiburg), und Svend Brodersen (FC St. Pauli) have all been recalled to the squad. Törles Knöll (1.F FC Nürnberg) is called up to the U21s for the first time.

Stefan Kuntz says: “As soon as our qualification for the Euros in October was confirmed, our preparations for the finals in Italy next year had already begun. We are looking forward to playing two top-quality teams who we can try new things against, in terms of personnel and tactics. Lots of players have made the next step with their clubs domestically. We want to continue the development of these players.”

The team will meet in Frankfurt on Tuesday 13th November and will train in the evening. The players will have a public training session on Thursday 15th November at 18:30 CEST in the Sparda-Bank-Hessen-Stadion in Offenbach. “We want to get the fans together to say thank you for their support and also give them a chance to feel closer to the team,” said Kuntz.

Germany U21s have already booked their place in the finals for next year’s European Championship in Italy and San Marino. The other countries that have qualified are Croatia, Spain, Denmark, England, Belgium, Serbia, Romania and France. There are also play-offs to decide the last two qualified teams, which will be played between Greece, Austria, Poland and Portugal on the 16th and 20th November.