Kuntz hands Vagnoman a place in U21 squad

DFB head coach Stefan Kuntz has announced his U21 squad for the international against Spain (10th October 19:45 CEST) and the game against Bosnia-Herzegovina (15th October, 18:00 CEST). Compared to the two previous internationals, there is a change in the inclusion of Josha Vagnoman from Hamburger SV in the 23-man squad, who is facing a potential debut for the U21 national team. Vagnoman will take the place of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Jordan Beyer, who is intended to get more match practice in the Under 20s.

Stefan Kuntz said: “Josha Vagnoman deserves to be called up for his recent performances at HSV, and we want to make more use of the transition between the U20s and U21s in the coming international games. With players who are eligible to play for both teams – like now with Jordan Beyer – we want to see whether we can give them more game time and help develop the player.

“A very difficult test”

The DFB team will meet in Frankfurt on Monday before heading off to Spain the following Wednesday. “In the summer we faced Spain in the European Championship final, but now two completely different sides will play each other – this will be a very difficult test,” said Kuntz. "Against Bosnia-Herzegovina, we obviously want to build on our strong start to the qualifying campaign."

In early September, the newly-formed U21 national side beat Wales 5-1 in their first qualifier for EURO 2021 Slovenia and Hungary. The other opponents in Qualifying Group 9 besides Bosnia-Herzegovina and Wales are Belgium and Moldova.