Krumbiegel scores last minute winner

The Germany women’s national team won the first of two internationals against the USA 2-1, celebrating a famous win against the reigning world champions. Having won 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale, the European Championship runners-up ended a 19 year long lean-streak against the USWNT, who also lost at home for the first time in 71 games.

An own goal from US goalkeeper Casey Murphy put Germany ahead (52'), before star player Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to equalise (85'). Paulina Krumbiegel scored the winning goal having earlier been subbed on (89').

The final game for the season will take place on Sunday in Harrison/New Jersey, with the game serving as a warm-up ahead of the women’s World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

"Gives us pride and confidence"

"What I have learnt today is that this team is always ready to learn from its mistakes and is able to adapt tactically and find its way back into the game, which obviously gives us pride and confidence," said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

In Florida, hurricane "Nicole" initially had caused problems with the team’s preparation, but on the day of the game itself the weather had calmed down, with the only storm brewing being that on the pitch.

In front of 16,917 spectators in the DRV PNK Stadium, Voss-Tecklenburg started captain Alexandra Popp, with her ability heading the ball and in duels, in midfield, with Laura Freigang starting up front. Merle Frohms was in goal, with a back four of Sophia Kleinherne, Felicitas Rauch, Sara Doorsoun and Sjoeke Nüsken. Lina Magull and Lena Lattwein joined Popp in midfield, with Maximiliane Rall and Klara Bühl the other forwards.

Magull has the early highlights

A high-tempo game developed almost immediately, with playmaker Magull having the first chances for Germany (4', 7'). However, with the hosts piling on the pressure, the Germany defence was constantly troubled by world-class attacker Alex Morgan.

USA Captain Lindsey Horan narrowly failed to put the USA in the lead twice in quick succession (34', 35'), with goalkeeper Frohms required on both occasions. Magull presented the only really threatening chance for the DFB-Frauen following a freekick routine shortly before half time (45+1').

Krumbiegel comes on and scores