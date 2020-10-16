Krumbiegel replaces injured Maier

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Germany Women have suffered their latest injury set-back today, as Leonie Maier (Arsenal FC) withdrawn from the squad ahead of the upcoming international match against England. The defender has suffered a hamstring injury which will rule her out of the encounter in the Brita-Arena, Wiesbaden on 27th October. TSG Hoffenheim's Paulina Krumbiegel has been called up in her place. Krumbiegel was originally in the squad for Germany Women U20s, whose two international matches against France were cancelled on Friday.

Alongside Maier, Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg) and Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim) have also pulled out of the squad due to injury. Also out with injury are Giulia Gwinn, Kristin Demann (both FC Bayern Munich), Sara Doorsoun, Pauline Bremer (both VfL Wolfsburg), Isabella Hartig (TSG Hoffenheim), and Turid Knaak (Atlético Madrid).

created by mmc/lb