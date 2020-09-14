Out because of injury: Kristin Demann (L) and Linda Dallman of Bayern Munich

A new face and a returnee to the national side: Krumbiegel (L) and Starke

Krumbiegel and Starke replace Dallmann and Demann in national squad

Linda Dallmann and Kristin Demann will not take part in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers for the women’s national side due to injury. The Bayern Munich players will be replaced by Sandra Starke (SC Freiburg) and Paulina Krumbiegel (TSG Hoffenheim) in the squad. It is Krumbiegel’s first call-up to the national side.

Germany will continue qualification for the 2022 European Championship in England on Saturday (14:00 CEST) against Ireland in Essen before facing Montenegro in Podgorica on the following Tuesday (16:00 CEST).

