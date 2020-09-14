to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Krumbiegel and Starke replace Dallmann and Demann in national squad

    Linda Dallmann and Kristin Demann will not take part in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers for the women’s national side due to injury. The Bayern Munich players will be replaced by Sandra Starke (SC Freiburg) and Paulina Krumbiegel (TSG Hoffenheim) in the squad. It is Krumbiegel’s first call-up to the national side.

    Germany will continue qualification for the 2022 European Championship in England on Saturday (14:00 CEST) against Ireland in Essen before facing Montenegro in Podgorica on the following Tuesday (16:00 CEST).

    created by mmc/ha

