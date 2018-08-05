Kroos & Marozsán win Footballer of the Year awards

Champions League winner Toni Kroos has been voted Germany’s Football of the Year 2018. Organised by football magazine Kicker, the 28 year old received the most votes (185) from journalists all over Germany to win the honour and succeed captain of the 2014 World Cup winning team, Phillip Lahm. Freiburg’s Nils Petersen (39) and Naldo of FC Schalke 04 (38) came second and third respectively.

Olympic Games champion and Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsán (105 votes) of Olympique Lyon was crowned as the best player for the women’s game, while legendary Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes won the Best Coach of the Year award with 91 votes, just ahead of Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco (89).