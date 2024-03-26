The Germany national team have started the year with two wins. Following the 2-0 win against France in Lyon, Julian Nagelsmann’s side won their first home game of the year 2-1 against the Netherlands in Frankfurt. DFB.de got the reaction from the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Toni Kroos: I’m proud of the team because I know that the team has endured a really, really tough time. We took the momentum with us, even though we obviously didn’t start the game well. That also shows that the team took the confidence from the last game with them. I think it’s important for the team to have a certain security and certain self-confidence. The good news is that we’ve played two really, really good friendlies. The bad news is that doesn’t give us any points for the tournament. We’ve developed a lot of confidence and I hope that we can take that into the tournament. I’m convinced that we’ll have a good European Championships.

Julian Nagelsmann: The win today is really good for us because I think that the game today was somewhat more challenging than against France on Saturday. The versatility that Holland have in their build-up play is extraordinary. The game could’ve gone either way in the second half, but we were clearly the better side in the last quarter of an hour and we applied a lot of pressure. Overall I think that the ten days with the team were great. I already think that you could see a difference in this game, also in terms of the way we wanted to win the game today. Ultimately, the fans also pushed us on to win the game. The team spirit is very good and I think we’ve found a really good balance. Of course it’s now much nicer to go into the break with two victories.

Maximilian Mittelstädt: You dream of playing for the national team as a young boy. This dream came true for me on Saturday and I continued it today. It’s still an indescribable feeling and we also got another win today. It can’t get any better than that. It was an unfortunate situation which led to their goal. The pitch wasn’t in the best condition and we often slipped. However, it’s clear that that can’t happen. It was important that I moved on from it quickly and continued playing my game. I’m very happy that I topped things off with the goal and made up for my mistake. Today you could see that we didn’t let anything unsettle us. I think that the fans can see that something is developing here and that excitement is growing.