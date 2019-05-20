Kroos extends contract with Madrid

Toni Kroos is planning to stay at Real Madrid. The club confirmed on Monday that the German international has extended his contract until 30th June 2023.

The 29-year-old, who previously played for Bayern München and Bayer Leverkusen, has been with the club since 2014. Kroos celebrated winning the Champions League in 2016, 2017, and 2018 with Madrid, as well as the Spanish league title in 2017 and four FIFA Club World Cups (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018).