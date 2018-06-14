Kroos: “Everyone has to play to their limit in every game”

Three days before Sunday’s World Cup game versus Mexico, the excitement in the Germany national team camp is growing – including reigning World Cup champions Jerome Boateng and Toni Kroos. On the third day in the team’s headquarters in Watutinki, the Bayern Munich defender and Real Madrid midfielder spoke to DFB.de.

TONI KROOS ON…

… the formula for success at a World Cup: At a tournament like this, it’s all about belief. Everyone has to play to their limit in every game. It’s also important to have confidence in yourself. Everyone has to be aware of what skills they have and use them to help the team. I’m sure it’ll work out for us.

… the excitement for the World Cup: We know we have to step up our game. We’re all raring to go. We’ve been talking about it for a long time so it’s great to finally get underway and get into the important stuff – we’ve shown we belong here.

… the opponent Mexico: I rate Mexico very highly. That’s enough of a reason to go into a game fully focused. It’s good to know that we’re facing a strong opponent. We have to have our heads in the game from the get-go. Mexico are a very good footballing side.

… Joachim Löw On a personal level, he’s same person that I got to know back in 2010. As a coach, he’s definitely continued to improve. The attention to detail he puts on opponent s makes him a top coach.

… Joshua Kimmich: He’s a key player here and for Bayern. Following in the footsteps for Philipp Lahm isn’t easy and he’s done it very well. He’s ready to become a leading player in the World Cup.

… his criticism after the Brazil game in March: It wasn’t criticism of the whole team but related to that game specifically. I think that we didn’t do certain things well against Saudi Arabia but I had the feeling everyone was working hard. We know we have to work on some things and that’s what we’re doing. I’m convinced that there won’t be anything to criticise of our performances at the World Cup.

… the axis of the 2014 winning side: It’s important that you play with a solid axis who have won big, important matches as it’s a sign of quality. When someone comes into the squad with quality, he’s welcome with open arms.

… the desire for win: Our goals propel us forwards. Sure, after a Champions League winning season, you need a few days to get your head sorted out but it didn’t take long for the hunger and excitement to come back and repeat what we managed in 2014.

JEROME BOATENG ON…

… the first days in Watutinki: We feel good. We travelled with no problems and have trained well since. We’re looking forward to getting going and the mood here is positive.

… the stuttering friendly performances: Friendlies aren’t the same as World Cup games. We know we didn’t play how we wanted to. It’s a good thing that we play a tough opponent in our first game on Sunday. We have to put in a good performance and it’s important that we win the game. You need some desire in a World Cup and that can mean training can get tough and isn’t always happy-go-lucky.

… the series of good opening games at World Cups: We’re known for starting well at tournaments. It’s important to win the first game as it builds your confidence for the next game. That’s our focus.

… his injury: I feel good at the moment. It’s getting better by the day. You have to regain your rhythm by playing games.

… Joachim Löw: He’s improved as a person and a coach. He’s continually improved the team. He gives us a good feeling and puts his trust in us.