Kroos and Hector injured – Suat Serdar called up

Joachim Löw will be without Toni Kroos and Jonas Hector for the friendly game against Argentina on Wednesday (20:45 CEST) and the European Championship qualifier against Estonia on Sunday (20:45 CEST). The national team head coach called up Suat Serdar to the squad on Sunday afternoon to replace them.

The 22-year-old has risen through the ranks of the national youth teams since the U16 level and travelled to the U21 European Championships in Italy and San Marino this summer, reaching the final of the competition.

Kroos (29) was taken off after 34 minutes in Real Madrid’s last league game due to a thigh injury. Köln’s Hector (29) withdrew from Löw’s squad on Saturday evening because of a neuromuscular injury.

The national team will meet-up on Monday to prepare for their upcoming international fixtures. They will begin their first training session at 17:30 CEST at BVB’s training ground.