Kronenberg and Buttgereit complete Flick’s coaching staff

Andreas Kronenberg and Mads Buttgereit will complete Hansi Flick’s coaching staff with the German national team, as goalkeeping coach and set-piece coach respectively. Kronenberg will initially take on the role alongside his current job as goalkeeper coach at SC Freiburg, replacing the outgoing Andreas Köpke, with the Bundesliga club allowing him to leave for events such as training camps and international fixtures. The former FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart goalkeeping coach will then solely focus on his role with the DFB from next season, with his contract running until 2024.

36-year-ol d Dane Buttgereit, whose career includes roles as set-piece coach for Danish club FC Midtjylland and co-manager of the Danish Under 18s, will join Flick’s setup as a set-piece coach.

On the appointments, national coach Hansi Flick said “Andreas is a true specialist, who has shared his expertise with so many brilliant Bundesliga keepers, like Oliver Baumann, Roman Bürki, Rafal Gikiewicz, Alexander Schwolow, Mark Flekken and Florian Müller during his time with SC Freiburg. He will be an excellent reinforcement for the entire setup and its various teams. I’m extremely happy that we have been able to get him on board for the country. To have both him and Mads, who will bring his specialist set-piece skills to the squad, means our setup is in a very good place for the challenges that lay ahead.”

Bierhoff: “Kronenberg is not just a terrific goalkeeping coach”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national team and academy, commented, “Andreas Kronenberg is not just a terrific goalkeeping coach. Having trained as a social worker, he sees beyond simply what happens on the pitch and takes the development of his players into consideration. He will also be bringing his knowledge and experience into the managing department of the national team and academy and developing the training given in the youth setup together with all our goalkeeping coaches. I would like to thank the sporting director, Jochen Saier, and the whole of SC Freiburg for allowing Andreas to work for the DFB in parallel with his duties in Freiburg. This is how I would like the national team to collaborate with our clubs.”

Former Switzerland youth player Kronenberg said: “I’m looking forward to my new duties, after having spoken to Hansi Flick and Oliver Bierhoff. The DFB is currently in a transition period, and I would like to play a part in the development of its goalkeepers. I’m aware that I have some big shoes to fill; Andreas Köpke won the World Cup and the European Championship as a player and was also successful as a goalkeeping coach in the national setup. Germany has always produced great goalkeepers, and together with the numerous highly-qualified goalkeeping coaches at the DFB, I would like to make my contribution in continuing this tradition. I am very thankful to SC Freiburg for putting their faith in me over the past ten years. The exceptional togetherness is clear, as I’m initially able to carry out both my duties with complete commitment.”

Jochen Saier, sporting director of SC Freiburg, said: “We would have liked to have kept Andreas here in Freiburg beyond the current season, as he’s done such great work for us here over the last decade, but we also wanted to let him fulfil his wish to work for Die Mannschaft in the future. However, as a result of his valuable work here, we didn’t want to stand in his way either. When the national team is successful, the entire country reaps the rewards, and we have found a viable solution with Hansi Flick and Oliver Bierhoff. We’re happy that ‘Krone’ is part of our setup in Freiburg for one more year.”