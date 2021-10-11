Krauß on international debut: “That’s what you play football for”

Fans asked, U21 international Tom Krauß answered. On the Germany national teams' official Instagram account, the 20-year-old answered several questions from followers. The midfielder, who is currently out on loan at 1. FC Nürnberg from RB Leipzig, spoke about his international debut and the role he best sees himself. He also had a few tips for young players.

Question: Who do you get along best within the U21 national team squad?

Tom Krauß: I get along really well with everyone in the team, but I’d say my closest friend is Frederik Jäkel, because I know him from our time together at Leipzig.

Question: How are you liking it at 1. FC Nürnberg?

Krauß: I really like it. I’m happy that I’m able to play so many games. I feel really comfortable in Nürnberg and I hope that more games come.

Question: What tip can you give to young players?

Krauß: Of course there’s always an element of luck involved, but it’s really important that you always take on board the coaches advice on how to improve and work hard on yourself. When you don’t work on yourself and for example just sit at home and play video games, you won’t make any progress. Therefore, you should always give your all and listen to the advice from your coaches.

Question: What was it like to make your debut for Germany?