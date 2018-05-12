Kramer selects U20s squad to train with senior team

20 players have been called up to the Germany U20s’ squad, which will travel with the senior team to their training camp in South Tyrol between the 27th and 31st of May. This move highlights once again how closely all levels of the German football federation work together. Frank Kramer’s squad includes nine players who played top-flight football this season, as well as five others who featured in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2017/18 campaign. Everyone in their camp is fully aware of the importance of their role.

”We’ll act as Die Mannschaft’s training partner so that they can prepare seriously for the World Cup,” explained U20s coach Kramer. “Therefore, we want to execute what has been asked of us at the highest possible level. For the lads that have been called up, working on the training pitch with the national team is a hugely valuable experience. They’re really excited to be able to be a small part of their World Cup preparations.”

Kramer: “A unique experience in their careers"

Kramer also praised the clubs, who were very willing to let their young players go to the U20 squad after the end of the season and therefore contribute to German football’s ultimate goal of defending the title in Russia. “The clubs have given the lads a unique experience in their careers which they’ll certainly benefit from,” commented Kramer.

Ahead of the last World Cup in Brazil and the European Championships in 2016, the U20s also accompanied Joachim Löw’s first team to their pre-tournament training camps, and this year the tradition is being continued. The U20s have a successful 2017/18 season behind them, remaining unbeaten and winning five of their seven matches, including a 2-1 victory over U20 World Champions England.

created by mmc/ms