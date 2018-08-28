Kramer and Ballweg extend their contracts

Youth team managers Frank Kramer and Ulrike Ballweg have extended their contracts until 2021, and will continue to coach their teams and further develop talented players.

“I’m very pleased that we have succeeded in extended the contracts of Frank Kramer and Ulrike Ballweg,” said Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the Germany National Football Team. “Both have a wealth of experience coaching young players and know what’s best to help them successfully step up to play for the first team. I also like how meticulous Frank and Ulrike work and how they are always open to new ideas.”

Ballweg with the DFB since 2002

Frank Kramer started working for the DFB in the summer of 2016. The 46-year-old took over the Germany U19s and successfully led them to the U19 European Championship title. He moved on to the U20s soon after, and went undefeated as the team beat U20 World Cup champions England 2-1. Kramer is currently coaching the U18 team with the aim of further developing young players and successfully qualifying for the U19 European Championship in 2020.

Ulrike Ballweg came to the DFB in 2002 and has been working with teams for more than a decade. The 52-year-old has worked in many different roles; among other things, she was the assistant coach of the DFB Women’s National Team until 2016, and was involved in winning the 2007 World Cup and a gold medal at the Olympics in 2016. Now she is working with the DFB Junior Women and is developing young players.

