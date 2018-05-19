Kovac: “Football writes the most beautiful stories”

Eintracht Frankfurt claimed victory in the 75th edition oft he DFB-Pokal on Saturday night with a stunning 3-1 win over FC Bayern. It was the fifth time the Eagles had won the cup. DFB.de got the reaction from both sides at the final whistle.

Niko Kovac (Eintracht Frankfurt boss): “Football writes the most beautiful stories. I am delighted for the club, the fans and my terrific team. I am delighted for the title, but I am also sad that I am going, even if I know where I am off to. I leave behind a team with a superb character. It is always at its most wonderful when it is successful.

Jupp Heynckes (FC Bayern coach): “It was an avoidable defeat. But defeats in sport can always go in that category. We made a big error for their first goal and if you do not take your chances then you cannot win Pokal ties. We were also unfortunate to hit the bar twice but we did not play with enough fluidity and pressure. Eintracht Frankfurt are worthy Pokal winners.

Fredi Bobic (Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sporting Director):“It’s an epochal win. I’m incredibly proud.”

Peter Fischer (Eintracht Frankfurt’s President): “I have had to pinch myself. After what I’ve been through tonight, I can tell you I’m not going to die of a heart attack. I don’t think it’s possible to take any more strain than that. I’ll die a different way. I’m unbelievably proud, exceptionally happy.”

Bruno Hübner (Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sporting Director): “When you play against Bayern, you need a bit of fortune. I think we played incredibly well. Our head coach was spot on tactically. Today, the team wrote their place in history. This is something truly special for Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt): “All praise goes to the team. Everyone wrote us off before a ball was kicked. We showed heart and played Bayern off the park.”

Hasan Salihamidzic (Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director): “We had to take our chances. Frankfurt tried to stop us from playing and hit us on the break and it worked.”