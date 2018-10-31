Köln to face Schalke in the DFB-Pokal

FC Köln and FC Schalke 04 will take to the field on the 31st October (18:30 CET) in the second round of the DFB-Pokal in a classic cup tie. The 2. Bundesliga team and the runners up from last year have already faced each other seven times in the DFB-Pokal. FC Köln have the upper hand having won three home games against Schalke: 4-1 (May 1972), 5-0 (March 1983) and 4-2 (October 2006).

The 4-2 victory will still be firmly ingrained in the memories of many Köln fans. In a similar situation to this year, a second division Köln side beat favourites Schalke. Thomas Broich and 18-year-old Adil Chihi scored the goals that day.

Both teams met in the cup last season

The Köln players will be hoping for a similar fiery game, with the game being only their second home cup tie in the last eight years. “A very exciting cup tie,” said ex-Schalke and now Köln player, Marco Höger, who moved to Köln two years ago from Schalke 04.

The most recent meeting between the two sides in the DFB-Pokal was less than a year ago. The two teams battled it out in the quarter final last season and the Champions League team won 1-0 as Max Meyer scored the only goal.

As Köln got relegated last year, five time DFB-Pokal winners Schalke got to the semi-final for the first time since 2011. Domenico Tedesco’s Schalke 04 surprisingly lost 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt. The last time Köln got to a semi-final was back in 2001/2002 when they lost 3-1 to rivals Bayer Leverkusen. Köln’s last DFB-Pokal win was back in 1983.