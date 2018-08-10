Kögel: “A different environment can clear your head“

Striker Kristin Kögel of FC Bayern Munich made her first appearance at the U20 Women’s World Cup in the second group game, a 2-0 victory against China. In an interview with DFB.de she speaks about the minutes before her substitution, her performance and a change of hotel.
DFB.de: Kristin Kögel, what does it feel like when you’re warming up for a World Cup match and all of a sudden the manager tells you you’re coming on?
Kristin Kögel: It’s a great feeling! You’re sent to warm-up beforehand and of course you hope that you’ll be subbed on. It’s a great honour for me that I came on during the China game. I was a bit nervous shortly before the substitution, because it was my first appearance at the U20 World Cup.
DFB.de: Is there any difference between yesterday’s appearance at the U20 World Cup and your appearances for FC Bayern?
Kögel: Yes, it is different. In-between my appearances for Bayern there’s always a routine in place: we have a game every week, the team spends a huge amount of time together during the season. Certain processes repeat themselves as a result. So an U20 World Cup is something quite different for us players. Hence the substitute appearance at the World Cup was something very different.
DFB.de: How did the match go in your eyes?
Kögel: We’re very satisfied with the result. Defensively we worked very closely together as a team against Nigeria, but in attack there’s room for improvement. We’ve got to be even more decisive with our final pass. At the start in particular we were all over the place and lost the ball unnecessarily. But we made goals out of the chances that we had in the first half. That’s a very good thing.
DFB.de: You were subbed on shortly before the end of the match. How satisfied are you with your appearance?
Kögel: At first I was really happy that I was being subbed on. I needed a bit of time to get into the game. After that I made a couple of good moves, which helped to up the tempo. Of course in hindsight you always think about how you could have done something better, but I’m more or less satisfied with how I did.
DFB.de: What’s on the agenda today then?
Kögel: We moved from Dinard to Vannes today, because we’re playing Haiti there on Monday. Today the team was again split into two groups. The players who played at least a half yesterday were able to regenerate their energy, while the other group did match-scenario training. After training we travelled two hours on the bus to Vannes.
DFB.de: Is a change of hotel during a tournament an advantage then?
Kögel: Yes, I think so. You get to see something new and you’re in a different environment. That can clear your head. We’ll certainly feel very comfortable again in the new hotel.
DFB.de: What did you especially like about your last hotel?
Kögel: When we arrived and after both group games we were always very kindly welcomed back to the hotel by children and by the staff. In some cases they welcomed us with German flags, which was a really nice gesture. We all felt very comfortable in our hotel in Dinard.