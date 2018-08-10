Kögel: “A different environment can clear your head“

Striker Kristin Kögel of FC Bayern Munich made her first appearance at the U20 Women’s World Cup in the second group game, a 2-0 victory against China. In an interview with DFB.de she speaks about the minutes before her substitution, her performance and a change of hotel.

DFB.de: Kristin Kögel, what does it feel like when you’re warming up for a World Cup match and all of a sudden the manager tells you you’re coming on?

Kristin Kögel: It’s a great feeling! You’re sent to warm-up beforehand and of course you hope that you’ll be subbed on. It’s a great honour for me that I came on during the China game. I was a bit nervous shortly before the substitution, because it was my first appearance at the U20 World Cup.

DFB.de: Is there any difference between yesterday’s appearance at the U20 World Cup and your appearances for FC Bayern?

Kögel: Yes, it is different. In-between my appearances for Bayern there’s always a routine in place: we have a game every week, the team spends a huge amount of time together during the season. Certain processes repeat themselves as a result. So an U20 World Cup is something quite different for us players. Hence the substitute appearance at the World Cup was something very different.

DFB.de: How did the match go in your eyes?

Kögel: We’re very satisfied with the result. Defensively we worked very closely together as a team against Nigeria, but in attack there’s room for improvement. We’ve got to be even more decisive with our final pass. At the start in particular we were all over the place and lost the ball unnecessarily. But we made goals out of the chances that we had in the first half. That’s a very good thing.

DFB.de: You were subbed on shortly before the end of the match. How satisfied are you with your appearance?