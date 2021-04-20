Koch re-elected to UEFA executive committee - Peters now on FIFA council

Two representatives of the DFB were elected to roles during the 45th UEFA congress in Montreux, Switzerland today. Dr. Rainer Koch, first vice-president of amateur football, was re-elected to the UEFA executive committee which he has been a part of since 3rd March 2020. Peter Peters, first vice-president as well as deputy spokesperson for the DFL, has been chosen as a European representative on the FIFA council for the first time.

"I am really happy that German football will again be represented within the most important international footballing organisations,” said DFB president Fritz Keller. "It is fundamentally important that our voices are heard there, given the numerous challenges currently facing football. We have found the best possible setup with Peter Peters and Rainer Koch and I am really proud that the UEFA delegates have given us their majority backing. I have always made clear that I don’t run my office as a one-man show, but obviously as president I will continue to represent German football worldwide. We are well represented as the world’s largest single-sport association.”

Koch: "My role as mediator between professional and amateur football"

“I am really happy to be re-elected to the UEFA executive committee and I am thankful for the renewed show of trust,” said Koch. “I see the role as a responsibility to keep in close contact with DFB president Fritz Keller and Peter Peters as a member of the FIFA council to ensure that the various interests and concerns of clubs, leagues, national associations and fans are all brought under equal consideration. My role as a mediator between amateur and professional football is right in the middle of things. From now on it is about providing an impulse for amateur, women’s and youth football, which are often not taken as seriously by the general public. We will also be conscious of lending a voice to the smaller associations. One thing is clear: solidarity between associations big and small, men’s and women’s – that is the basis for unity within European football and beyond. Our development seems to be drifting and we need to proactively counteract that. It’s all about football – that is why we are all here. That’s what I will fight for. I am 100% behind UEFA’s position against the founding of a European Super League by a few big clubs acting independently from UEFA out of self interest.”

Peter Peters added: "For me, my election to the FIFA Council means that I am delighted with the trust of the UEFA delegates. It is also motivation for the tasks to come. My aim is to represent the interests of German and European football as best I can. I want to do my part to help football remain the world’s most popular sport for both men and women, and to find the right answers for the challenges that we are currently facing. The basis of that will be constructive cooperation between the national and continental associations as well as FIFA and the professional leagues. It is about the unity of our sport. Inside the DFB, I will work in close contact with president Fritz Keller and Rainer Koch of the UEFA executive committee."

created by mmc/ml