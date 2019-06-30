Koch: “Our team should hold their heads high”

The Germany Women’s national team unfortunately bowed out of the Women’s World Cup yesterday after a 2-1 defeat to Sweden in the quarter-finals. DFB vice president Dr. Rainer Koch, Oliver Bierhoff and coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke to DFB.de about the team’s exit.

DFB Vice-President, Dr. Rainer Koch: We’ve got to realise that over the 90 minutes Sweden were perhaps a goal better. Our team should hold their heads high! They had an excellent World Cup. It wasn’t our day, but there will be plenty more to come.

Oliver Bierhoff, national teams and academy director: Congratulations to Sweden on reaching the semi-finals. Of course, we’re disappointed that we’re out and we’re sad that we didn’t qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. But this team of young women have not disappointed us in the last few days and weeks, on the contrary, they have provided us with plenty of joy with their likeable and authentic approach, as well as with their vigour and passion. We showcased ourselves well in France. It was clear to us from the outset that a new period had just begun for this team, which we began together with Martina. In such a period, which won’t end with our exit from the tournament, there are setbacks along the way. The performance level in women’s football is higher than ever before. Internationally, especially in Europe, an extreme amount has been done in women’s football. Our team will grow from this and continue to develop. They are part of the future. Every individual player will take something from this experience and draw the right conclusions from it, I’m convinced of that. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has done a lot in a very short period and we’ve all seen her excellent approach – the rejuvenation continues. We can only thank Martina and her coaching team for this and encourage them to continue as they are.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: After we conceded we were out of the game. It's something we've not quite been able to deal with yet, even though the players had showed just what they're capable of. Sweden got the goals through their quality. When you go behind you have to invest a lot more, and that obviously means the opposition can find it easier.

Almuth Schult: We’re very disappointed. We tried something a little different and started well. The game tipped in their favour after they scored the equaliser. You learn from every defeat but it doesn’t suddenly make it okay. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.