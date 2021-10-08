Knauff called up to U21 squad

With Youssoufa Moukoko and Roberto Massimo forced to withdraw, Borussia Dortmund’s Ansgar Knauff has been called up as reinforcement for the Germany U21s. The 19-year-old attacker, who was in action for the U20s on Thursday, will join up with Antonio Di Salvo’s side this Friday.

"The fact that we have been able to call up reinforcement so soon after the two drop-outs speaks volumes for the connection between the youth teams – the U20s and U21s in this case. I am very grateful to Christian Wörns and his team for the support and am excited to get to know Ansgar Knauff," said Di Salvo.