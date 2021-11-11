Knauff: “Always helps to play with the best”

Borussia Dortmund’s Ansgar Knauff appeared for two different Germany youth teams in October. The 19-year-old first played for the U20s, before featuring with the U21s after being called up as a replacement. This time around, the attacker was included in head coach Antonia Di Salvo’s squad for the upcoming U21 EURO qualifiers. In an interview with DFB.de’s Karl Evers, Knauff spoke about his teammates at Dortmund and the upcoming games with the U21s on Friday (18:15 CET) against Poland U21s in Großaspach, and next Tuesday (18:15 CET) against San Marino in Ingolstadt.

DFB.de: Mr. Knauff, you were called up as a replacement during the last international break and went on to make your debut for the U21s. What sticks with you when looking back to that week in October?

Ansgar Knauff: It was a great experience. I was able to experience a lot in just a short time. First, I was with the U20s and was able to feature against Poland. After we returned to Germany and were back in the hotel, they told me that I’d been called up to the U21s as a replacement. I was very happy and was on the pitch with the team the next day. It was a great honour for me, because this is a step up from the other youth sides. We’re also taking part in qualification for the U21 EUROs as the defending champions.

DFB.de: You were then able to make your debut for the U21s against Hungary.

Knauff: I’m very proud of that. I received a lot of messages from my friends and family. It was a special day.

DFB.de: Did you have a role model as a child? Do you still have one today?

Knauff: In terms of their style of play in recent years it’s been Kylian Mbappé. The runs he makes are incredible, and so is his pace. His dribbling and shooting ability make him a real threat on goal.

DFB.de: You’re part of a star-studded team at Borussia Dortmund, especially in your position in attack. What are you able to learn from players like that?

Knauff: It always helps you to play with the best. We have one of the best strikers in the world, and last season we also had one of the best wingers in Jadon Sancho. Marco Reus has also played at a very high level for a number of years now. Training alongside these players every day and being on the pitch with them allows you to learn a lot from them. There’s a lot you can pick up, in order to continue your own development.

DFB.de: Can you list any examples? What can you learn from a player like Marco Reus?

Knauff: The understanding he has of the game is impressive. He’s able to read the game, knows how to find the space and has a great awareness of where his teammates and opposing players are. His first touch is always looking to attack. There are lots of things that I’m able to take from watching him during training or games.

DFB.de: On the other hand, how hard is it for a young player to break through in a squad like that?

Knauff: Naturally it’s not easy for a young player, especially if you don’t play much, are often on the bench or not included in the matchday squad at all. That’s unavoidable in a squad with that many top-quality players. You just need to be patient. The most important thing is that you don’t get defeated, but that you instead continue to give your best every day in order to make a case as to why you should play.

DFB.de: How useful are the youth national sides during a period like that?

Knauff: Extremely. Personally, the international break always help my developement, whether it’s with the U20s or the U21s. I was able to pick up playing experience at the international level during the last break. The change in surroundings and teammates are also good, and I always look forward to it.

DFB.de: The U21s are currently involved in qualifying for the EUROs. Are the players already thinking about the 2023 tournament in Romania and Georgia?

Knauff: Of course. We want to qualify and hopefully win W. We are all aware of how successful the last age group of U21 players was. Winning a title like that is the best feeling ever in football. We will do everything we can to also experience that.

DFB.de: What’s the goal for the upcoming games against Poland and San Marino?

Knauff: We want to win both games. The first-placed team in the group qualifies automatically, so it will be important that we build on our lead.

DFB.de: The U21s match against Israel in Paderborn was the first in a long time to take place in front of fans, but you weren’t with the team then. Now, you have two home games coming up. How important are the fans after such a long time without them during the pandemic?

Knauff: I watched the game against Israel, and it was really captivating to see how the lads were pushed on by the fans right to the end. To have won that game was really nice. I’m familiar with it from Dortmund as well: since the fans have been allowed back, we have been very successful at home. Of course the crowds are a bit smaller for the U21s, but the fans will definitely be a huge motivation for us.

DFB.de: There was a photo posted of you with Jean-Manuel Mbom after you made your debut in Hungary. You’re both from Göttingen, what connection do you two still have?

Knauff: We’ve known each other for a while now from back home. We never played together or against each other, but our families knew each other. His younger brother also spent a year at Dortmund. We’ve kept in touch, and it’s nice to be reunited at the U21s now.

