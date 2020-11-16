Knaak, Lattwein and Berger return

Turid Knaak (Atletico Madrid), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim) and Ann-Kathrin Berger (Chelsea) return to the Germany women's national side. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg called the trio up to the 24-strong squad for the final EUROs qualifiers on Friday 27th November (16:00 CET) against Greece in Ingolstadt and on Tuesday 1st December (18:00 CET) against Ireland in Dublin.

Alexandra Popp, Pauline Bremer, Almuth Schult, Sara Doorsoun (all VfL Wolfsburg), Giulia Gwinn, Kristin Demann (both FC Bayern Munich), Lena Petermann (HSC Montpellier) and Nicole Anyomi (SGS Essen) will all be missing due to either injury or continued rehabilitation. Anyomi will undergo a small procedure after the next Bundesliga matchday.

Voss-Tecklenburg: “We've made a statement by qualifying without dropping a point or conceding a goal”

Germany have already qualified for the EUROs in England after six wins without conceding, whilst closest competitors Ireland lost to Ukraine at the end of October. Germany top the group and can’t be caught. The nine group winners will qualify directly along with the three best runners-up; the last four spots will be decided through play-offs between the remaining group runners-up.

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says: “It just underlines the quality of our side that we’ve qualified for the EUROs with these games to spare. We’ve made a statement by qualifying without dropping a point or conceding a goal so far. Now, we obviously want to win the last games – we can’t let the fact that we’ve qualified play a role. I want to see all the players ready to play, wanting to play and showing passion on the pitch. Obviously we’ll also think about managing workloads. We want to go into the international break with a good feeling.”

The reverse fixture in Greece was won by Germany 5-0 last year, whilst Ireland were defeated 3-0 in the first game after the restart in Essen in September.

“The side’s development is crucial”

Voss-Tecklenburg continues: “We want to put in a dominant performance at all stages in both games. We want to play with energy and work to find solutions on the pitch. Alongside the results, the side’s development is always crucial for us. I think we’re on the right path.”

The Germany squad will meet on Tuesday 24th November in Ingolstadt in preparation for the two fixtures. The EUROs in England takes place in 2022 after it was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

created by mmc/ha