Klostermann to miss opening European Qualifier against the Netherlands

After sustaining an injury in Wednesday’s friendly draw against Serbia, RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann will miss Germany’s opening European Qualifier against the Netherlands on Sunday (20:45 CET). The defender, who celebrated his senior Die Mannschaft debut on Wednesday, suffered a muscle problem in his adductor and has been forced to withdraw from the squad.

Klostermann suffered the injury in the closing stages of the draw in Wolfsburg and was replaced by Thilo Kehrer in the 90th minute. Die Mannschaft head coach Joachim Löw said after the match that the 22 year-old had made a good impression on his senior debut: “He fulfilled all of the tasks asked of him very well.”