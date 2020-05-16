Klostermann: “I wanted to do something good for my hometown”

FSV Gevelsberg are currently seventh in the Bezirksliga Staffel 6 Westfalen, right in mid-table. The club from the Ruhr area are nevertheless having financial troubles due to the worldwide pandemic. Thankfully, someone 500km away has helped them. Germany international Lukas Klostermann hasn’t forgotten his roots, with the RB Leipzig defender donating €100,000 to shops and restaurants in his hometown. His youth club FSV Gevelsberg have also profited from his generosity. Klostermann spoke to DFB.de about why he chose to help.

DFB.de: Lukas Klostermann, how did your donations to your hometown come about?

Lukas Klostermann: I grew up in Gevelsberg and lived there for 18 years. My parents and my sister still live there, as do some of my old friends. As a result, I’ve never lost a connection with my hometown. I’m regularly there and I wanted to do something good for it. I was inspired by the initiative set up by Marco Reus and his wife Scarlett in Dortmund.

DFB.de: Leipzig isn’t very close to Gevelsberg. Who helped you to organise this relief action?

Klostermann: I got in touch with radio host Jan Schulte, who has a lot of contacts in Gevelsberg. The mayor Claus Jacobi was also involved too. Three weeks ago, we worked on the project “Coronahelden” together. Businesses back home could sign up for donations and vouchers up until 10th May.

DFB.de: What were the vouchers for?

Klostermann: €50,000 went directly to businesses in Gevelsberg to help them and the other half went as vouchers to “Coronahelden” there (key workers). We wanted to support both the local economy and help the people that are giving so much to society right now, such as nursing staff, firefighters, parademics or cashiers in supermarkets.

DFB.de: FSV Gevelsberg also received a donation for their clubhouse. How much do you have to do with your former club?

Klostermann: I’ve always kept in touch. I still look at the table on FUSSBALL.DE to see how they are doing. Unfortunately I don’t get the time to go home much – I only normally manage it during the summer and winter breaks, when I visit my family and school friends. It’s a nice change from my daily life as a professional at Leipzig, as you can switch off from football somewhat.

DFB.de: What did your friends say when you beat Schalke 5-0 with RB Leipzig?

Klostermann: I got a few angry messages on WhatsApp (laughs).

DFB.de: Will there be a second edition of “Coronahelden Gevelsberg”? Or will you do something else for your hometown?

Klostermann: I could see it happening again, but there are no plans made for it yet. The current initiative has only just ended and I’m pleased that alongside my €100,000, a further €16,000 was raised from private donations in Gevelsberg too. That just shows how close the town is in difficult times. I’m really pleased and thankful for that.

created by mmc/dr