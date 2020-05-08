Klostermann extends with RB Leipzig

Germany international Lukas Klostermann has extended his contract with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. His current deal had been set to expire in summer 2021. The 23-year-old defender’s new deal will see him commit to the Champions League quarterfinalists until summer 2024. “I’ve been in Leipzig for six years. I’ve developed both as a person and as a player here, I can look back on a very successful spell with the club so far. There’s definitely the chance for greater success in the future, and I want to be a part of that,” Klostermann said.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche is delighted to be retaining one of his “absolute key players” in Klostermann. “Lukas is very important for us, and we’re convinced that his worth and meaning for us and the team will continue to rise.” Klostermann joined Leipzig in 2014, when the club was still in Bundesliga 2, and has gone on to become one of the first names on the teamsheet in Saxony. The versatile defender made his debut with the Germany national team in March 2019, and has made nine appearances in the white of Die Mannschaft so far.