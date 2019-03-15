Klostermann, Eggestein and Stark called up for the first time

A clear signal of the new start for Germany: National coach Joachim Löw has called up Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Niklas Stark (Hertha BSC) and Maximilian Eggestein (Werder Bremen) for the first time for the start of the Euro qualifiers. This comes after Löw had stated his plans to give the squad a new identity ahead of Euro 2020.

The 23-man squad includes three goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) and Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt). Aside from captain Neuer, the only other players who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad are Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) and Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Germany will first take on Serbia on Wednesday, 20th March (20:45 CET) in Wolfsburg, before playing their first Euro qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 24th (20:45 CET).

First Euro qualifier against the Netherlands

Germany have only ever faced Serbia twice before; winning 2-1 in Gelsenkirchen in 2008, before losing 1-0 in the group stages of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Netherlands and Germany, on the other hand, have met 42 times. Germany have won 15 times, the Dutch on eleven occasions, with 16 draws so far recorded. The last meeting ended 2-2 in Gelsenkirchen in November 2018./

The away fixture in Amsterdam marks the beginning of Germany’s qualifying campaign for the European Championships in 2020, where Munich is also a host city. The other teams in the qualifying group are Belarus, Estonia and Northern Ireland.

created by mmc/dr