Klarna becomes official partner of the Germany men's national team

Klarna, one of the world’s leading payment service providers, has become a partner of the Germany men’s national football team. The partnership will run until at least 2026 and includes this summer’s European Championship on home soil, as well as the two pre-tournament friendly matches against Ukraine on 3rd June in Nuremberg and against Greece on 7th June in Mönchengladbach. As part of the deal with the DFB, Klarna will receive advertising rights for the men’s national team and will be visible on advertising hoardings at future international matches.

Klarna, which is also a licensed bank, was founded in Sweden in 2005 and enables consumers to make payments quickly, easily and securely – either upfront or in instalments. Klarna works with over 550,000 merchants and has been used by more than 150 million customers in 45 countries.

“Dynamic partnership with rapidly growing tech company"

Dr Holger Blask, managing director of sales and marketing at DFB GmbH & Co. KG, says: “Klarna is a global player with its roots in Europe and is well-known for its innovative technologies and security in online transactions. We look forward to a dynamic partnership with a rapidly growing tech company as a partner of the men’s national team.”

Dominic Hoffmann, head of Northern and Central Europe at Klarna, explains: “The DFB is the largest sports federation in the world, and the national team is the focus of the entire country – and not just for this summer. We are proud to be an official partner of the DFB and the national team and to be able to showcase our brand on such a big stage. At Klarna, we want to make the way people shop and pay easier and more seamless, and our aim is to change society through innovation. Likewise, the DFB is committed to taking innovative approaches to football. We look forward to moving into the future together with the DFB and we will be launching our first joint ventures as early as this summer’s European Championships.”