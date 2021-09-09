Klara Bühl to miss World Cup qualifiers

Due to an ankle injury, Klara Bühl has been forced to withdraw from Germany’s two upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The FC Bayern forward will not be playing against Bulgaria in Cottbus on the 18th September, nor against Serbia in Chemnitz the following Tuesday.

The DFB Women will meet in Dresden on Monday to begin preparations for the two games. Germany’s Group H opponents are Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Israel and Portugal. The nine group winners will qualify directly for the tournament while the second-placed teams will fight it out in a round of playoffs for two remaining places at the World Cup.