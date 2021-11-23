Klara Bühl: “The fight for places is making our team stronger”

Klara Bühl is back in the Germany Women’s national team squad after recovering from an ankle injury, and just in time for the side’s final two games of 2021 against Turkey on Friday (16:00 CET) and against Portugal on 30th November (19:00 CET). Ahead of these two fixtures, the 20-year-old spoke on her injury, both of the upcoming matches and the fight for places amongst the squad. DFB.de has rounded up the best bits from the interview with the attacker.

Klara Bühl on...

...her injury: Recovery did me a world of good. It allowed me to overcome some pains that I still had. During physiotherapy I was able to step it up a notch, and I think it’s really benefitted my overall game and has pushed me a step further.

...the upcoming matches against Turkey and Portugal: The whole team is looking forward to these two upcoming challenges. We’re playing a team that likes to sit deep in Turkey, but Portugal are a side that love to play and get forward. We need to find appropriate solutions for both these matches to get the right results. We want to end the year positively in these final two matches.

...the fight for places amongst the squad: I think the competition for places is really doing the team some good. Every player needs to bring their ‘A’ game and this helps us all develop as individuals and as a team. If everyone manages to do this then we’ll get better as a squad, which will help the team to grow and get stronger.

...the international break: We’re really looking forward to joining up as a team once again. We want to develop as a team but also enjoy our time here together.

...the current state of international football: It’s important that we work on our team chemistry so that everyone feels comfortable and can give it their all. That’s how our team will play at the highest level possible.

...the UEFA Women’s Champions League: We really enjoy playing in European competition. Every footballer dreams of participating in games like these and so we really look forward to every game we play at this level. For us at Bayern, the match against Lyon was really important in terms of getting used to the tempo of the games and to see where we need to improve for future matches. We’ll try and do this as best we can in the knockout rounds so we can prove ourselves as a side.