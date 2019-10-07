Klara Bühl: "More courage in my game"

Klara Bühl: "The next game has to go just as well"

Klara Bühl implemented her coach’s instructions perfectly during the European Championship qualifying victory against Ukraine (8-0), chipping in with three goals. In an interview on DFB.de the 18-year-old talks about her goals and the dangers of underestimating Greece in Tuesday’s match (14:00 CEST).

DFB.de: How often do you get asked about your hat-trick in the game against Ukraine, Miss Bühl?

Klara Bühl: Lots of my former coaches and teammates have got in touch to congratulate me. So have my family.

DFB.de: What goes through your head when you see headlines like ‘Bühl nets hat-trick’?

Bühl: Of course you look at them and maybe read a few articles all the way through. You just have to smile and of course, you’re proud of yourself. But that doesn’t mean anything. You have to try and do just as well in the next game.

DFB.de: Greece are up next. How do you motivate yourself again after such a big win?

Bühl: We know that the next game, just like every qualifying match, is extremely important if we want to make it to the finals in England. This is our attitude and motivation going into the game and we will treat it like it’s already a knock-out game.

DFB.de: Do you not think that there might be a danger of underestimating Greece at all?

Bühl: It’s simply a case of knowing that every match starts at 0-0 and you have to score if you want to win. There earlier in the match we can do that the better.

DFB.de: What sort of match are you expecting?

Bühl: Greece are a side that really want to play football. That means they will try to pass it out from the back rather than just hit it long every time. That means we have to win the ball back quickly when we lose it. That will be our main challenge.

DFB.de: How would you describe your development between the last Euros and today?

Bühl: Of course, I have a lot more self-confidence now I’ve got some more minutes under my belt. That’s helped a lot with my development and I now play with a lot more courage. I try to get more involved in each game.

DFB.de: Courage is the right word. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg recently asked you to simply take more shots. Your first goal certainly showed that you were listening.

Bühl: Exactly (laughs) . She came to me before the game and said I should run towards goal more often and if I’m in a good position then I should just shoot and not think too much about whether Marozsán or Popp might be better-placed.

DFB.de: So the phrase ‘switch your brain off’ applies?

Bühl: Correct. Brain off, head towards goal and hopefully finish off the move with a good shot.

DFB.de: You rounded off two more moves with goals. Do you remember your last hat-trick though?

Bühl: Yes! I scored one against Köln in the league. I think that was during my first season in the Bundesliga.

DFB.de: Finally, let’s take a look at your life away from the football pitch. You just completed your ‘Abitur’, right?

Bühl: Exactly. I am now doing a year of volunteering at a day care centre in Freiburg. It’s sort of like a pre-school for sports and they play a different one each day. I spend three hours there per day supporting the kids and playing with them.