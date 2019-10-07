Kiomourtzoglou and Berisha called up

Today the Germany U21s come together in Frankfurt to prepare for the upcoming internationals: on Thursday Stefan Kuntz’ side will play Spain in Cordoba, followed by a second European Chmapionship qualifier in Zenica against group leaders Bosnia and Herzegovina on 15th October. The matches come after a convincing 5-1 Germany victory over Wales, who sit in second place having played one match fewer.

“When we played Spain last it was in the final of the European Championship, but now two completely different sides will meet on Thursday. This will be a very difficult test for us,” said Stefan Kuntz. “And against Bosnia and Herzegovina of course, we want to build on the good start to the qualification process we made against Wales.”

Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) was not present today due to an injury he suffered in last week’s Europa League game. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) and Mergim Berisha (SCR Altach) were called up at short notice by Stefan Kuntz. Just like Josha Vagnoman (Hamburger SV), they stand to make their respective debuts for the U21 national team.

Public training in Dreieichy

Although both games are away from home, fans don’t have to be disappointed. Before they head to Spain, Johannes Eggestein and Co. will train at SC Hessen Dreieich’s ground in front of a home crowd. The session starts at 18:15 CEST.On Saturday, they will visit Buchenrode children’s home. The Germany team has been supporting more and more charitable and social projects for over two years under the motto and hashtag #Herzzeigen.