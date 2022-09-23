Kimmich: “We can and must do better”

Germany lost 1-0 to Hungary in the Nations League on matchday 5. DFB.de has collected the post-match reaction from the first defeat of the Hansi Flick era.

Hansi Flick: This defeat will not throw us off track. We know what is required of us now and this has opened our eyes a bit. It’s better to lose now rather than at the World Cup. Our first half was really poor. We didn’t do enough, played without confidence and made too many basic errors. It was a lot better after the break, though we failed to create enough chances.

Jonas Hofmann: We weren’t at it in the first half. We tried to play more quickly after the break and were more dominant, but we didn’t create any real clear-cut chances. We were missing that final pass or cross in the final third and never had a clear shot on goal in the box. We have the quality to create chances, tonight just wasn’t good enough. This defeat will not be the end of the world for us, of course it’s frustrating tonight, but we won’t let it get us down.

Joshua Kimmich: We were really poor in the first half and made too many mistakes. Hungary defended well, but we knew they would, so tonight was really disappointing. We can and must do better against England.

Thomas Müller: The first half was really disappointing. A lot of us are having a tough time in club football right now and we didn’t play as well as we can. We had the desire to go top of the group and we still played as a team, even when things weren’t going so well. Hungary aren’t a small name like some people think. We couldn’t turn the game around in the second half, despite playing better. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get an equaliser for the fans and there’s not much more to add really.