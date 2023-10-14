Kimmich to miss international friendlies in USA

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be without Joshua Kimmich for the two upcoming international friendlies in the USA. Kimmich, who has come down with flu and who missed the last two days of team training, will travel back to Munich today.

Germany face the USA in Hartford, Connecticut today at 15:00 local time (21:00 CEST) before a second fixture against Gold Cup winners Mexico in Philadelphia on Tuesday (20:00 local time, 02:00 CEST).