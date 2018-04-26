Bayern must now score twice to have any chance of progressing to the final next week.

James Rodriguey faced his parent club for the first time since movnig from Madrid last summer.

Kimmich scores for Bayern, but Kroos and Real take a big step towards Champions League Final

Bayern Munich’s path to the Champions League final was made all the more hard last night following a 2-1 semi-final first leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Allianz Arena. Despite taking the lead against last year’s winners, Bayern now face a mountain to climb in next Tuesday’s second leg in Madrid.

Germany international Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring before the half hour, before Real replied through Marcelo on the stroke of half time. Marco Asensio went on to get the winner 12 minutes into the second half. Both Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben were forced to come off early for Jupp Heynckes’ side.

Madrid had already left their mark on Bayern, with a 4-0 win in 2014 and a 2-1 win last season, though it will be no consolation to the hosts in this third successive defeat that they were successful in keeping danger man Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup winner Toni Kroos quiet throughout.

Bayern not clinical in front of goal

It was in the middle of some Real pressure that Bayern struck through Kimmich. A pass from James Rodriguez split the Madrid defence and young defender Kimmich was able to rifle home from a tight angle. Bayern were then in the ascendancy, and Franck Ribéry missed a big opportunity to double the lead moments later.

Both Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller could have increased the advantage before the break, though neither Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller could hit the target.

Real hit the suckerpunch just before half time through Marcelo, who volleyed home devastatingly from the edge of the box, and there was even time for Robert Lewandowski to head straight at Madrid keeper Kaylor Navas before the whistle blew for the end of the half.

The Allianz was silenced just before the hour mark when Marco Asensio collected a pass from Lucas Vazquez and fired home the winner past Sven Ulreich.

Bayern kept pushing thereafter, with Ribéry in particular looking like the home side’s biggest threat. A frustrating night for Bayern was completed when Lewandowski failed to find the target when through one on one with Navas.

