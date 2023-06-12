Kimmich: “Need to cut the mistakes out”

A late comeback ensured that Germany didn’t lose their 1,000th match. The players and coach were critical of the performance in the 3-3 draw with Ukraine. Here is the post-match reaction.

Hansi Flick: This game sums up the current state of the team. We started well, took the lead and the fans were involved too. Individual mistakes then led to the opposition scoring goals. The coordination between our players wasn’t quite right, we have to work on that. We know this is going to be a long process. The important thing was the team showed a good mentality, but we still have to talk about things we have to improve on. We created chances and didn’t take them. Ultimately though, we’ll take the positives from tonight.

Joshua Kimmich: We started pretty well. Things felt good and we took the lead, but then conceded two really soft goals. Their third goal also came from a basic error. These are the kind of things we have to cut out. Thankfully we scored two late goals to get something from the game.

Kevin Trapp: Their goals were really frustrating for us because they came from simple mistakes. We put in a good performance overall, but our mistakes are just punishing us.

Jonas Hofmann: We were completely thrown off course by their extremely soft goals. We wanted to win, but 3-3 is a good result when you consider everything.