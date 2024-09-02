Kimmich named new Germany captain

Joshua Kimmich has been selected as the new captain of Germany’s men’s national team. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced the decision during a press conference from the team’s training camp in Herzogenaurach on Monday. Kimmich (91 caps) will take over the armband from Ilkay Gündogan, who recently retired from international duty. “The captain is the one to share the team’s opinions with the coaching staff. Jo was the logical choice, as he is a leader with a strong mentality,” Nagelsmann said.

Kimmich has captained Germany on 17 occasions so far. His vice-captains will be Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz from Arsenal FC. “The choice of this trio gives us a great mix,” said Nagelsmann.

Marc-André ter Stegen, Germany’s new number one following Manuel Neuer’s retirement, will be part of the team council alongside Jonathan Tah, Niclas Füllkrug and Pascal Groß. “Our team council are very strong and responsible,” said Nagelsmann. “We’ve made good choices; the players were all very pleased and eager to take up their respective roles.”

