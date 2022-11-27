Kimmich: "It was certainly a step up from us"

Germany have their first point at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in their second group game thanks to a 1-1 draw against Spain that keeps our knockout hopes alive. We gathered the reaction after the match.

Hansi Flick: The team fought tooth and nail, but it’s only one small step. We’re a team – even though you read differently in the media, we have great chemistry. The effort the boys put in today was phenomenal. I’m very proud. They were warriors on the pitch and played with real heart. If we can take that energy into the next game and build our confidence, then anything is possible.

Niclas Füllkrug: We were determined to get a result from the game, and it was very important for our confidence. We still have room for improvement. We don’t need to get carried away, but we can go into the final game with hope that we can make it through.

Manuel Neuer: It was a tough match against a very good Spain side. We took on the fight and didn’t allow them many chances over the 90 minutes. Our defensive work was superb from front to back. Our compactness made it difficult for them to score a goal against us. Their goal was simply quality and very hard to defend against. Nevertheless, we continued to believe in ourselves. The main thing is that we’re still alive. The thing we can have influence over is getting three points against Costa Rica.

Ilkay Gündogan: We can be happy with the result and the performance. We knew that Spain would have more of the ball, but we defended well and ultimately had the better chances. You can see the quality Niclas has with his goal. It was crucial. Today, we earned the chance to make it through to the next round, and that’s the most important thing.

Thomas Müller: We got the basics right today. You’re always going to have to suffer against Spain. The way Fülle hammered the ball into the top corner was outstanding. It’s an incredible story. We have to go and get the win in the final game now though if we want to stay in the competition.

Leon Goretzka: It was a real battling performance, and that’s the way you have to do it at a World Cup. Fülle’s goal is just determination personified. We worked incredibly hard today, and I think you can see that in the build-up to the goal.

Joshua Kimmich: Fortunately, we were able to come away with a point. It felt like Spain had more of the ball, and we knew that we’d have to do a lot of running today. I feel like we had the better chances though. We had more clear-cut opportunities and, with a bit of luck, we could have got the win. A draw is a fair result though. It was certainly a step up from us. We won the ball in some promising positions that perhaps could have led to more as well.

