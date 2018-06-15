Kimmich: “I’m Joshua – not Lahm 2.0”

With the World Cup getting ever closer, so too is Germany’s opening game. On Sunday, Joachim Löw’s side face Mexico. Two days before Die Mannschaft get underway, Joshua Kimmich spoke about his excitement ahead of his World Cup debut.

Joshua Kimmich on…

… his excitement for the World Cup and his personal goals: The first game is getting ever closer and of course my excitement is growing too. Everyone is getting excited for it to start. Personally, I’d like to put in a good performance in every game. To do that, I just need to keep pushing myself and I’ll achieve a childhood dream. We want to get off to a good start as a team. We’re all focused and training well.

his physical condition: After the Austria game, I was simply tired. After the Saudi Arabia game, I felt much better. At the end of the season I realised I’d played a lot of football and had a lot left to play. Also, we’ve been training with serious intensity. However, we’re all ready to go for the start of the World Cup.

his status in the team: When I have something to say, I don’t feel apprehensive about addressing it. That’s how we improve. When a player has a query, it’s important that they speak out.

Being Philipp Lahm’s successor as a right-back: Lahm made that position his own and he was a leading part of the team. I’m 23 and I can’t be a perfect fit yet as I lack the experience. Also, I don’t want to copy him – I’m Joshua Kimmich not Philipp Lahm 2.0.

… the team’s development: The core of the team is quite similar when you look at the EURO 2016 team. A few younger players have joined us and I think it’s a good mix.

… Timo Werner: At the Confed-Cup, he showed how important he can be for us. His speed and ability in front of goal make him a dangerous weapon.