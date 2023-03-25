Kimmich: “Having people in the box helped us today”

Coach Hansi Flick and his players gave their thoughts on the 2-0 win over Peru to kick off 2023. DFB.de has summarised all the post-match reaction.

Hansi Flick: The team played with a lot of zip. A lot of things were good, these lads hadn’t played with each other much before. We still scored two nice goals though and kept a clean sheet, which is what we wanted. We will prepare well for the tournament at home next year, it’s our responsibility. We saw tonight that every individual is prepared to go that extra mile.

Joshua Kimmich: We started the game well and had chances for more goals. The second half was disjointed. We have to make fewer mistakes and control the whole game. It’s great when our strikers score. Having people in the box really helped us today.

Niclas Füllkrug: Our aim tonight was to start the year well. I get plenty of chances in the box. It’s great that I’m so involved in our play.

Leon Goretzka: We got the win and a clean sheet too. We’re far from being perfect still. We wanted to start building some momentum and we did that. We scored two nice goals and Niclas Füllkrug showed that he’s still capable of finding the back of the net for Germany.

Nico Schlotterbeck: We played well. We could have scored two or three more goals though, and that would have made it an even better evening.