Kimmich has played in 33 of the last 34 internationals

The Germany national team will face France on Tuesday (20:45 CEST) in their third UEFA Nations League game. The battle between these two giants promises to be a classic. DFB.de has rounded up all the facts before the game in the Stade de France.

France have the advantage: France vs Germany. Current World champions against former World champions. Both nations have played exactly 30 games against each other. The Germans have won nine, 8 draws and 13 loses against the French with a goal ratio of 45:47. Only England (16) and Italy (15) have more victories against Germany. Since 1990, Germany have lost seven out of twelve of their games against France, won only twice and remain seven games without a goal.

Draws to start the Nations League: The first game between these two nations in the UEFA Nations League ended 0-0 in Munich. Last November, Germany drew 2-2 with France, with Timo Werner and Lars Stindl scoring for Germany and Alexandre Lacazette scoring a brace for France. Thnks to the draw against France, Germany ended the whole of 2017 unbeaten (11 wins, 4 draws), which was the first time a nation had stayed unbeaten since 1997.

Football takes a step back: In France on the 13th November 2015, France beat Germany 2-0. However, a harrowing event overshadowed what happened on the pitch. There was a terrorist attack outside the stadium, at the Bataclan theatre and in four other places in Paris. Tragically, France international Lassana Diarra’s cousin was a victim of these attacks.

Strong home record for France: Germany have only won two and drawn eight of their 13 games in France; March 1935 (3-1) and February 2013 (2-1) are their only victories against France in Paris. Only against Sweden do Germany have a poorer away record.

France undefeated in a long time: In their last 12 games, Germany have three wins, four draws and five losses. France have gone 14 games unbeaten since their 2-3 defeat to Colombia in March, winning 15 and drawing six games.

Nearly perfect: Joshua Kimmich has played 33 out of the last 34 Germany internationals and has only been off the pitch for nine minutes throughout all these games. Kimmich did not play in the 2-2 draw with France in Köln in 2017.

Draxler’s teammates: French young superstar Kylian Mbappe has scored nine goals in his last 12 appearances for France. He scored in the World Cup Final against Croatia (4-2), the win against the Netherlands (2-1) and most recently against Iceland (2-2). In Ligue 1, he has eight goals in five games and in the Champions League two goals in two games so far this season for Paris Saint-Germain. His teammates at PSG include two Germany internationals; Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer.