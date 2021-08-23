Kimmich extends contract at FC Bayern

Germany international Joshua Kimmich has signed an early contract extension at Bayern München, which was due to expire in 2023, committing his future to the club. The 26-year-old has agreed a contract with the record champions until 2025. “He knows that at FC Bayern, he has the opportunity to achieve all of his goals and ambitions. The fact that we can offer that makes us an attractive option for any top international player,” said CEO Oliver Kahn.

“I think I still have areas of my game to develop and I am sure that I can achieve that here at FC Bayern,” commented Kimmich, who negotiated his new contract himself without the involvement of an agent.

261 appearances, six Bundesliga titles

Kimmich moved to FC Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2015 for a fee of €8.5 million. During his Bayern career, he has made 261 competitive appearances, scored 30 goals, recorded 71 assists and won six league titles.

The contract extension could also be a signal to Kimmich’s teammate Leon Goretzka, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. Current negotiations with the 26-year-old midfielder are said to have been difficult so far, with Bayern wanting to prevent the tale of events that occurred with David Alaba, who signed for Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of last season.