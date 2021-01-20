Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer have been voted into the UEFA Team of the Year by fans.

Kimmich and Neuer named in UEFA Team of the Year

Germany captain Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich have been named in the UEFA Team of the Year for 2020, together with FC Bayern Munich teammates Alphonso Davies and The Best FIFA Men's Player Robert Lewandowski. Thiago, who joined Liverpool in the autumn of last year, has also been included amongst the eleven, meaning that the Team of the Year has a total of five players from the German champions’ triple-winning season.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Neymar (Paris St. Germain) complete the UEFA Team of the Year, which was voted for by a total of six million fans.

The UEFA Women’s Team of the Year saw Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir and Pernille Harder make the cut, both of whom were a part of the VfL Wolfsburg side that won a sixth Frauen-Bundesliga title in the summer. Harder joined Chelsea in September for a world record fee, while Gunnarsdóttir now plays for Olympique Lyon. Lyon, who won the Women’s Champions League, have a total of seven players in the Women’s Team of the Year.

