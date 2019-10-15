Kilian and Nmecha score in win over Bosnia-Herzegovina

The Germany U21s managed to make it two wins from two games in their European Championship qualifying campaign. In Zenica, Stefan Kuntz’ side beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, leapfrogging the hosts to take top spot in Group 9. Luca Kilian (29’) and Lukas Nmecha (79’) scored for Germany.

Robin Hack had the first big chance in the first minute, but he hit the post from a corner. A short while later, captain Johannes Eggestein (3.) found space but his shot was too tame to trouble the keeper. Bosnia-Herzegovina had their first shot through Benjamin Hadzic five minutes later. Apart from this chance, it was pretty much one way traffic in the direction of the Bosnia-Herzegovina goal. Their staunch defending however, did not last, and they eventually succumbed to Germany’s pressure.

Kilian shifts the fastest

Adrian Fein’s shot was blocked on the edge of the box before the defender got there again at the last minute to deny him in the penalty area (24’). Shortly thereafter, it was finally the breakthrough: Bosnia's keeper Vladan Kovacevic was forced to parry a shot from Tim-Henry Handwerker, and Kilian reacted the fastest and to put Germany in the lead. Bosnia now had to throw bodies forward which opened up larger spaces for the German side. Eggestein narrowly missed the second goal (45+ 1’) with the half-time whistle looming.

After the break, the hosts went on the attack again, but the first good chance fell to Fein (51’), whose effort was defused by Schlenzer Kovacevic. In the 55th minute, Eggestein had the third clear shot, but again the attacker was blocked from a good position. The Germany U21s retained control of the game, even if the Bosnians launched plenty of counterattacks. Both teams were lacking the final ball.

Berisha crosses, Nmecha scores

In the 72nd minute, goalkeeper Markus Schubert was called in to action for the first time and passed the test with flying colors, as he parried a close range header from Vladan Danilovic after a corner kick. Bosnia looked dangerous again in the 78th minute when Zinedin Mustedanagic fired just wide of the far post.

But it was the German team who struck somewhat against the run of play: substitute Mergim Berisha put it on a plate for Nmecha 12 yards out. His header was unstoppable for Kovacevic. Bosnia refused to lie down though as Vitaly Janelt had to clear an Ermedin Demirovic effort at the last second (80’).