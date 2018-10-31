Kiel looking forward to an ‘amazing’ Cup game

In this year’s longest trip in the DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga team SC Freiburg will face 2. Bundesliga team Holstein Kiel on Wednesday 31st October (20:45 CET) in the second round. There is more than 850 kilometres between the two stadiums. Freiburg in the first round of the Cup have already travelled 780 kilometres to play against third division team Energie Cottbus (5-3 win).

Kiel however, are excited at the prospect of travelling to the Black forest. “No one needs to be motivated for this game,” said Holstein sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. “The division the two teams are in will have little to no impact on the game. Therefore, the game will be played on a level playing field so ultimately it doesn’t matter who the opponents are.”

Kiel’s Meffert to meet old club

The upcoming DFB-Pokal game for Kiel’s midfielder Jonas Meffert will be a meeting with is former club; he played for Freiburg in 2016 in the Bundesliga. “It is an absolute dream draw for me. I am very happy to be able to meet with my ex teammates. It will be a good fight and an amazing Cup night,” said the 24-year-old.

This is the first time in the history of both clubs that they will meet. They are yet to face each other in both the DFB-Pokal and the league and so this second round game will be special. Kiel had beaten 1860 München 3-1 in the first round to qualify for the second round.