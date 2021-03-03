Kiel & Leipzig through to DFB-Pokal semi-finals

Fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen’s cup journey came to an end following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of second-tier Holstein Kiel. Goals from Alexander Mühling (26’), Janni Serra (28’) and Joshua Mees (89’) put Kiel on course for victory. In the late kick-off, RB Leipzig won 2-0 (Poulsen 64', Hwang 88') in a hard-fought match against VfL Wolfsburg.

Quickfire double secures Kiel the win

Kiel struggled to break through in the early stages of the game, before being awarded a penalty midway through the half after Dennis Grote brought down Finn Porath. Kiel’s Alexander Mühling stepped up to convert from the spot to put his side ahead (26’). Just minutes later, Fin Bartels found Janni Serra who was able to poke in a second from close range (28’).

RW Essen enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages of the second half, but failed to turn it into any clear chances on goal. Isaiah Young beat three Kiel defenders in the 64th minute, but saw his shot blocked. In the end, it was Joshua Mees who would seal the deal for the guests, after adding a third in the 89th minute off a deflection.

RB Leipzig triumph in Bundesliga battle

For the second time since 2019, RB Leipzig have reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, knocking out Wolfsburg for the third season in a row.

After an intense start to the match, which quickly turned into a midfield battle, Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels pulled off the first of many strong saves to clear Christopher Nkunku's close range header (12'). Down the other end, Wolfsburg would be handed a golden opportunity to take the lead, after being awarded a penalty following a foul from Nkunku on Mbabu. Wout Weghorst slipped on his approach, sending his shot high over the bar (26').

It was the goalkeepers who shone during the second half, with Peter Gulacsi and Casteels denying chance after chance. In the 64th minute, it was Leipzig who would finally break through, with Yussuf Poulsen picking up a pass from Alexander Sørloth and putting it past Casteels. Oliver Glasner reacted with three attacking changes, bringing on Joao Victor, Josip Brekalo and Maximilian Philipp. Brekalo nearly equalised for the Wolves, with Nordi Mukiele lucky to redirect his shot from range into the side netting (78'). Hee-chan Hwang would go on to add a second for the hosts, netting in the closing minutes of the match.

